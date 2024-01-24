Jersey Cricket coach Neil Macrae to step down from role

Jersey Cricket men's head coach Neil Macrae is leaving his role in charge of the island side to take over as boss of the Netherlands women's cricket team.

The search will start to appoint an interim Head Coach within the next few weeks.

Reflecting on a decade in charge of Jersey's men, Macrae said: "It has been an amazing ten years with Jersey Cricket.

"There has been significant growth in both the men’s and women’s game over the past ten years due to the collective effort and passion for Jersey of all involved.

"The level and consistency of performances by the men’s team has been due to the commitment and quality of the players who have established Jersey on the World Cricket map."

Macrae's success saw him named 2022 CI Coach of the Year. Credit: ITV Channel

The Scot was appointed as head coach in January 2014 and enjoyed plenty of success, with Jersey coming close to reaching the T20 World Cup on several occasions.

Its CEO Sarah Gomersall paid tribute to Macrae, saying: "I’d like to express sincere thanks for Neil’s unwavering commitment to the development of cricket on the island.

"These are big shoes to fill but I am confident a new coach is inheriting a very well-established platform and we will be able to move on to further success.’