Ahead of the election for a new Chief Minister in Jersey on Thursday 25 January, ITV Channel's Fred Dimbleby has been finding out about each of the candidates' policies and who they are away from politics.

Following a vote of no confidence in Chief Minister Kristina Moore on Wednesday 17 January, three candidates are preparing for the election on Thursday 25 January where members of the States will decide who will replace her.

The three candidates are Deputy Ian Gorst, a former Chief Minister and Treasury Minister in the previous government, who positions himself as centre-right.

Deputy Lyndon Farnham is a former Deputy Chief Minister, who was first elected to the States in 1999 and is centre-right.

Deputy Sam Mézec is the leader of Reform Jersey and a former Housing Minister.

In their final hours in the run-up to the election, the three deputies have shared their views on the issues that matter to the island.

On plans for a new hospital, Deputy Gorst says: "I think it is a great plan, I think there is a great opportunity, I think we can afford what is being proposed and we should just stop bickering and arguing and get on with it."

He added that Deputy Karen Wilson, the current Health Minister would not be part of his council of ministers if he were to be elected. He explains, "It is absolutely clear to me that even though Karen has made some good progress she can not continue to be Health Minister."

Deputy Farnham says: "I am being realistic, there simply was not enough political or public support for the single site solution at Overdale that I wholly back, that opportunity has now gone"

Deputy Mezek says, "I don't think 10 years since we started this project and the £100 million plus wasted on it, that we start from scratch and go through that exercise again, I think we need to stick to the plans we have got and just try to make them work as best as possible."

They each added how they would tackle the housing and cost of living crises in Jersey.

Deputy Sam Mézec says: "I have a comprehensive housing crisis action plan that on the very first day of my leadership I would put to an emergency task force and start implementing.

"This means doing things like reducing rent control, it means expanding on schemes to support first-time buyers.

"It is an absolute crisis for Jersey, and we must resolve it, if we don't get to grips with it then frankly Jersey is finished."

He added, "I am the only candidate that knows that the status quo is broken and I've got a record that shows I am not afraid to stand up to vested interest."

Deputy Ian Gorst says: "There is a feeling in the assembly and across the island that the government hasn't been listening, so I want to work with the food banks to understand fully with them what is happening, what islanders are experiencing and then develop together policy intervention that will make a real difference."

Lyndon Farnham explains: "We need to find financial support, 100% loan schemes with much longer repayment periods. Deposit saving schemes and shared equity in other areas we should be promoting.

He adds: "If we start making a difference to some of those things, we can start making a difference"

Islanders can watch the election online where members of the States will decide who will replace Chief Minster Kristina Moore, on Thursday 25 January.

