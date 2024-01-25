Jersey's Health Department has revealed a further £1 million will be spent on examining the scale of the failings within the Rheumatology Department.It comes after a damning independent review of the department revealed that some patients "will have been harmed clinically, emotionally and or economically by their earlier diagnosis or treatment."

The Royal College of Physicians's review concluded that the standard of care in Jersey was "below what the team would consider acceptable for a contemporary rheumatological service".

The team said that in some cases there was “no evidence of clinical examination” and “on occasions, an incorrect diagnosis".

£1.3 million has already been spent on work to audit how many patients were misdiagnosed or given medication unnecessarily. The latest total of £2.3 million does not include any potential compensation for patients.

The investigation was launched after a junior doctor raised concerns about the service in January 2022.

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: