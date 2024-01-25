A new Chief Minister will be elected in Jersey later this afternoon (25 January).

This comes after the vote of no confidence that forced former Chief Minister Kristina Moore out of office.

Now, three candidates are in the running for the Island's top job - Deputies Ian Gorst, Lyndon Farnham and Sam Mezec.

Ian Gorst is the former Chief Minister who served in the Treasury under Kristina Moore's government. Politically he self describes as being on the centre-right.

Lyndon Farnham, the former Deputy Chief Minister who was first elected to the states in 1999. Also on the centre right.

The third candidate is Sam Mezec, leader of Reform Jersey, and former Housing Minister. He sits on the centre left of the spectrum.