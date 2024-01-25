Deputy Lyndon Farnham has been elected as Jersey's new Chief Minster following a vote of no confidence in former Chief Minister Kristina Moore on Wednesday 17 January.

Lyndon Farnham received 27 votes defeating Ian Gorst who received 23 votes.

He was the former Assistant Chief Minister from 2018 until 2022 and positions himself on the political scale as centre-right.

The newly elected Chief Minister stood against two candidates Deputy Sam Mézec, who is the leader of Reform Jersey and Deputy Ian Gorst, a former Chief Minister.

It comes after former Infrastructure Minister Tom Binet lodged a vote of confidence on Tuesday 2 January.

Backing Lyndon Farnham was Deputy Andy Jehan.

Deputy Tom Binet who lodged the vote of no confidence said on Tuesday 23 January says he supports Deputy Farnham because of a "serious" offer made to "assist him in shaping an improved future for the people of the island".

He added the main reason for supporting Deputy Farnham is because he "accepts that the current New Hospital Facilities project is now the only way forward".

Credit: ITV Channel TV

Speaking to ITV Channel on Wednesday 24 January, Chief Minister Lyndon Farnham revealed his plans for a new hospital, he said: "I am being realistic, there simply was not enough political or public support for the single site solution at Overdale that I wholly back, that opportunity has now gone."

Deputy Farnham, further addressed how he would tackle Jersey's cost of living and housing crisis, saying: "We need to find financial support, 100% loan schemes with much longer repayment periods. Deposit saving schemes and shared equity in other areas we should be promoting."

He added: "If we start making a difference to some of those things, we can start making a difference."

