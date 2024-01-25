Introducing your Grant Thornton Team of the Year nominees

Following another stellar year for our sports teams across The Channel Islands, the judges had their work cut out to whittle down the nominations and pick five teams for our shortlist.

They just about managed it though! And so here are the nominees for 2023's Grant Thornton Team of the Year:

Jersey Beach Sprint Rowing Team

Jersey's Beach Sprint team celebrate success at the home international Credit: Jersey Rowing Club

Jersey's rowing club have had a brilliant couple of years with plenty of success on the water and the last 12 months have been no different. At this years British Beach Sprint Championships the Jersey team picked up two golds proving they remain among the best in Britain.

Jersey Commonwealth Youth Games Team

Jersey's Commonwealth Youth Games team returning home after a successful week in Trinidad and Tobago Credit: ITV Channel TV

2023 really was an outstanding year for our islands athletes. Jersey's future stars shone brightest at the commonwealth youth games. Five medals shared between swimming and triathlon gave Jersey their best ever performance in the competition.

Jersey Men's Football Team

Jersey celebrate lifting the Muratti at Footes Lane Credit: ITV Channel TV

After a long wait Jersey's footballers finally got gold at the island games. A brilliant performance across the week saw them take the title after cracking contests against the Isle of Wight and Ynys Mon. Not to mention the small matter of another Muratti victory, that too on Guernsey soil.

Guernsey Island Games Swimming Team

Guernsey's Island Games Swimming team enjoyed a memorable week Credit: Guernsey Swimming

For one week in July all eyes were on Beau Sejour as Guernsey's swimmers aimed to produce the goods. And boy did they deliver - 32 medals in total as well as three games records for the women's relay team.

Jersey Table Tennis Club

Jersey Table Tennis celebrate after winning team gold at The Island Games Credit: ITV Channel TV

It was also a very successful Island Games week for Jersey's table tennis club. They won seven medals in total including three golds the most memorable coming in the team event where they dominated Guernsey, winning 4-0 in the final.

So those are the nominees! The winner will be announced at the awards night on February 8.