A Bosnian man who lived through the genocide that claimed the lives of thousands in his country in the 1990s is due to speak in Jersey tonight to mark Holocaust Memorial Day.

International Holocaust Remembrance Day on 27 January falls on the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the most notorious Nazi death camp.

In 2020, Smajo founded the Bosnian Genocide Educational Trust. He was recently also honoured with an OBE for services to genocide education and commemoration in the 2023 New Year Honours list.

Smajo was just seven years old when the war broke out in Bosnia. His father and several male relatives were tortured in concentration camps, as Bosnian Muslims became targets of genocide.

Mr Bëso said: “The Bosnian Genocide happened in the heart of Europe just 50 years on from the Holocaust.

"The lesson from Bosnia is that we must never be complacent or take peace for granted because it exposed how vulnerable and fragile society can be.

"Learning from the Holocaust, and subsequent genocides like the one in Bosnia, can enhance our understanding of possible warning signs or patterns and, most importantly, it can better equip us to actively work towards preventing future atrocities.

"Peace isn’t simply the absence of war; it is our everyday actions through which war is made less likely. That is the true nature of peace.”

An Audience with Smajo Bëso’ will take place at 8pm tonight (25 January) at Jersey Arts Centre.