Dozens of homes could be built on the site of the former St Martin's Hotel in Guernsey.

A Development Framework has been approved for the area, which means the Planning Authority believes the location has potential for future housing projects.

According to its assessment, between 62 and 75 homes could be built on the site, or more than 100 units of a specific kind of accommodation, such as sheltered or key worker housing.

The decision was reached after a public consultation in which islanders outlined their concerns.

The president of the Planning Authority says: “Approving Development Frameworks, such as this one, is designed to support developers, providing clarity and making it more straight forward for developments to come to fruition to provide that much needed housing".