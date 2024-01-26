Play Brightcove video

Emma Volney sat down with the person Jersey's new Chief Minister wants as his health minister.

Deputy Tom Binet has outlined the politicians he wants to join him if he gets the top job at the health ministry.

It comes after the newly-elected Chief Minister, Deputy Lyndon Farnham, publicly backed the St Saviour politician to be his health minister in his Council of Ministers.

If he gets the role, he will also be responsible for the new hospital project - Binet and Farnham both agree a multi-site option is the best one available to Jersey.

To oversee these plans, as well as the day-to-day running of the department, Binet has highlighted three deputies he would want by his side.

He would pick Deputy Rose Binet, who he says has already been liaising with him on the hospital project, and has also previously been an assistant minister in the health department.

In addition, he would back Deputies Barbara Ward and Andy Howell, as both of them have medical backgrounds.