The Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition is returning to Guernsey Museum and will run until early April.

It opens at 10am on Friday (26 January) and will be open daily until 4pm.

The exhibition showcases different animals in a variety of habitats and environments.

It claims to the be the " most prestigious photography event of its kind", and this year, nearly 50,000 entries from 95 countries were submitted.

All the works are on loan from the Natural History Museum in London.