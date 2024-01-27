Fourteen teenage food enthusiasts from Jersey have taken part in the Rotary Young Chef competition this weekend.

The students donned their aprons and started prepping their dishes at Les Quennevais School on Saturday morning.

The challenge required each to design and cook a two-course meal in just two hours while ensuring it cost no more than £18.

The overall winner was Molly McGinnety from Grainville School who will now go on to compete at the district final on Saturday 24th February 2024.

The winner of the Genuine Jersey trophy was Anais McDermott.

Judging the dishes were three local food experts - Andrew Baird from the Longueville Manor Hotel, Tom Radiguet from Samphire restaurant and Tony Dorris from J.P. Restaurants.

The national competition, which is run by The Rotary Club, aims to encourage young people to learn how to cook healthy meals, consider food hygiene, and help develop the skills needed in a demanding situation.