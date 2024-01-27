Services have taken places across the Channel Islands to mark Holocaust Memorial Day.

International Holocaust Remembrance Day on 27 January falls on the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the most notorious Nazi death camp.

The Very Reverend Tim Baker, the Dean of Guernsey, led a service at the White Rock memorials in St Peter Port, which featured guest speakers from the Jewish community.

After the service he told ITV News: "There are some people I see year by year but there are always new people and that's a great encouragement.

"Across the generations we continue to remember and I hope to work strenuously to do what we can to make the world a better place".

In Jersey a ceremony took place at the Occupation Tapestry Gallery in the Maritime Museum.

Wreaths were laid outside at the Lighthouse Memorial which is dedicated to the 21 islanders who died in German prisons and camps during World War II and those who were imprisoned in the island and around Europe during the occupation.

This year's guest speaker was Smajo Bëso, a man who had to flee his native Bosnia after Muslims were targeted when war broke out in the country in the 1990s.

In 2020, he founded the Bosnian Genocide Educational Trust and was recently honoured with an OBE for services to genocide education and commemoration in the 2023 New Year Honours list.

Members of the Jersey Arts Centre youth theatre also delivered readings and the Dean of Jersey, The Very Reverend Mike Keirle, gave the closing address.

In Alderney, a service was held at the Hammond Memorial with a prayer offered by Bishop Michael Langridge on behalf of Alderney Churches Together.

A wreath was laid by the island's Vice President Ian Carter.