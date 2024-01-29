Phil Wellbrook went to to see if the group could hit the high notes.

A small group made up of staff and residents at Jersey Cheshire Home are giving opera a go.

The group are currently in rehearsals with their big ticketed performance date in March.

Putting on the concert will not just give the care home exposure but raise vital funds for repairs to the home.

Voice mentor of the group Sue De Gruchy said "We are not aiming for a Covent Garden quality, we are aiming for a good, honest, Jersey Cheshire Homes quality"

The idea was first mentioned to the group back in the Autumn time.

Activities coordinator Aileen Landers said :"We're encouraging our residents to do what they enjoy."

A lot of our residents are quite shy but I find that they have come out of their shells a lot since they've been performing.

"Rehearsing has been great actually for the ones that thought they couldn't do what they are doing now they have come on leaps and bounds. Voice wise they are all amazing. They are not just our residents but our family. They are doing us proud."

Stanley Baudains resident at Cheshire Homes said: "Most people wouldn't be offered that opportunity."

"It was sprung on me that it was in Italian so that was an added challenge but we will get there"