After 60 years of servicing the islands, firstly with its passenger service and then moving to freight, Condor Ferries has competition to secure another contract next year.

Established f erry-operator DFDS seaways has announced they will consider putting in their bid once the tender process is published.

DFDS told ITV Channel: "We are always looking for new opportunities and we will consider submitting a bid when the tender is published."

Last month, DFDS brought in one of their freight ships, the Finlandia Seaways, which is 100ft longer than Condor's biggest vessel to see whether it would fit into both ports. It was brought over from Europe to test it - and it docked successfully in both ports during ideal conditions.