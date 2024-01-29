Guernsey's St John Marine Ambulance is to be taken out of service for routine annual maintenance and upgrades this week.

The work being carried out on the Flying Christine III is likely to cost around £200,000.

Repairs and maintenance work are set to include repainting, cleaning, removing and servicing the engine, as well as upgrading mechanics and electrics.

While the boat is out of action, the RNLI St Peter Port Lifeboat, the Access Challenger and Brechou Chief will provide temporary cover for the marine ambulance service.

Bosses at St John Ambulance and Rescue Service hope to invest in the boat in order to stretch its life for a further decade.

Volunteer Marine Operations Manager, Gary Ward said: “The Flying Christine III has served the Bailiwick well for nearly 30 years and although the vessel is nearing the end of its planned operational life, with some investment and modernisation she is capable of remaining in service for up to 10 more years.”

The work will be completed in phases in February and December to ensure the boat is available during the summer - it's busier few months.

Events to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Flying Christine III are being planned for later in the year.