A turtle washed up on the shore earlier this morning (Monday 29 January) on the East Coast of Jersey.

The team from the British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) were dispatched to try and help the reptile.

Sadly the turtle died, despite the effort to help. Depending on how severe, the teams can sometimes give the creatures a second chance.

Cold water can cause the turtles to come in to trouble, this can in turn make the turtles become fatigued and appear lifeless.

Donna De Gruchy, the BDMLR Channel Island coordinator said: "Apart from the leatherback in the summer months, all other turtles should not be in our cold seas.

"They would have accidentally been swept here on the currents from warmer waters, maybe after a storm, or if they were already in poor health, they may have made a navigational error."

Donna continued :"If anyone finds a turtle on one of our beaches, they are asked to call the JSPCA animal animal shelter on 724331 and ask them to contact us asap.

"Pop the turtle on a wet towel and wait for us to arrive. The advice is to never put a turtle back in the sea. A lot of damage can be done if warmed to quick."