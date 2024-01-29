Building consensus is at the core of Lyndon Farnham's new top team.

His picks include ministers from the previous government - even Farnham's defeated rival for the top job Ian Gorst gets a nomination - as well as members of Reform Jersey and the Constables.

It's an attempt to create unity in an assembly that has been divided over major votes in the past few weeks with both the Vote of No Confidence and the Chief Minister election ending up as 27-22 results.

But already, there are challenges to that harmony.

Deputy David Warr, the current Housing Minister, has told ITV News he will put himself forward to stay in his job, contesting the nomination of Reform Leader Sam Mézec.

And there is a rumour that Deputy Helen Miles may try to remain as Home Affairs Minister - setting up a fight with Deputy Mary Le Hegarat.

Those are just the immediate battles, further down the line Lyndon Farnham faces greater complications.

Reform Jersey are deeply committed to their centre-left political vision that won them ten seats in the 2022 election.

Last week, their leader told me that if they find themselves "obstructed or overruled" then "there would be no point in us carrying on" in government.

They have effectively been given control of social policy - education, social security and housing - but economic policy still remains in the hands of more conservative politicians like Deputy Elaine Millar and Deputy Ian Gorst.

Balancing those views will be a complex act for the new Chief Minister, with Reform already saying they would resign if not satisfied with the direction of government.

And of course, the biggest winner from these picks is Deputy Tom Binet. He is not only given the job of running health and the hospital project, but also the Deputy Chief Minister role - some reward for calling the vote of no confidence in Kristina Moore.

He is known for being straight talking and unafraid to make his views heard and is now one of the most powerful politicians in the assembly.

But he also brought down the previous government because he was unhappy about its state - a warning to the island's new leader.

The last government fell because of infighting in the top team and a style of management that caused a lot of dissatisfaction, now it is Lyndon Farnham's turn to show if he can do any better.