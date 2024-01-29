A growing number of people in Guernsey have raised concerns about the increase in the number of abandoned vehicles on the island.

In one street, alone, there are 8 of them. And most of those are expensive cars such as Porsche and Mercedes.

Tory Russell who lives in Fermaine Road says the last 3 years has seen a dramatic rise in the amount of dumped cars.

"If we have building works or an emergency, the other day an ambulance came they had to park in the middle of the road. It's an eyesore, it's bad for tourism. We get buses coming down from the cruise ships and all they see are abandoned cars"

Tory Russell Homeowner said: "Just over two years ago the constables of St Sampson managed to remove more than a dozen vehicles from Saltpans that had been left there for more than a decade.

"But due to Guernsey law it can be a long and difficult process. If the owners can't be traced and the vehicle is no longer insured they can apply to have it removed. But if it is still insured and not obstructing the highway then the police are virtually powerless."

Recently, the Vale Commons Council put 'disposal notices' on 4 cars in one of its carparks in the North but may have to cover the cost of the removals themselves.