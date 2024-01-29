The new picks for Jersey's Council of Ministers has today (Monday 29 January) been announced :

Health and Social Services - Tom Binet

Justice and Social Affairs - Mary Le Hegrant

Children and Education - Richard Vibert

Housing and Communities- Deputy Sam Mezec

Social Security - Deputy Lindsay Feltham

International Development - Deputy Carolyn Labey

Infrastructure Connétabble Andy Jehan

Environment - Deputy Steve Luce

Sustainable Economic Development -Deputy Kirsten Morel

Deputy Elaine Millar

External Relations - Ian Gorst