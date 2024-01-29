Jersey's new Chief Minister has put forward picks for new council of ministers

Lyndon Farnham
Chief Minister Lyndon Farnham has chosen his top team. Credit: ITV News Channel

The new picks for Jersey's Council of Ministers has today (Monday 29 January) been announced :

  • Health and Social Services - Tom Binet

  • Justice and Social Affairs - Mary Le Hegrant

  • Children and Education - Richard Vibert

  • Housing and Communities- Deputy Sam Mezec

  • Social Security - Deputy Lindsay Feltham

  • International Development - Deputy Carolyn Labey

  • Infrastructure Connétabble Andy Jehan

  • Environment - Deputy Steve Luce

  • Sustainable Economic Development -Deputy Kirsten Morel

  • Deputy Elaine Millar

  • External Relations - Ian Gorst