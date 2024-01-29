Jersey's new Chief Minister has put forward picks for new council of ministers
The new picks for Jersey's Council of Ministers has today (Monday 29 January) been announced :
Health and Social Services - Tom Binet
Justice and Social Affairs - Mary Le Hegrant
Children and Education - Richard Vibert
Housing and Communities- Deputy Sam Mezec
Social Security - Deputy Lindsay Feltham
International Development - Deputy Carolyn Labey
Infrastructure Connétabble Andy Jehan
Environment - Deputy Steve Luce
Sustainable Economic Development -Deputy Kirsten Morel
Deputy Elaine Millar
External Relations - Ian Gorst