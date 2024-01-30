How to fold the perfect pastry on National Croissant Day

Play Brightcove video

We learn how to make the perfect croissant with pastry chef Grace Buesnel

Bakers across the Channel Islands are celebrating National Croissant Day.

To mark the occasion, we have been learning how to create the perfect pastry.

To fold a croissant, you first have to cut your dough into equal triangles, slicing the bottom by about an inch.

Then, grab the split dough, roll it up over itself and continue to fold - pitching the point at the end, making sure to squeeze it tight.

You can also add an egg glaze to your raw croissants to leave them with a golden glow in the oven.

How to make a croissant: