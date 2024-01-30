One of Sark's largest annual events, SarkFest, has been cancelled.

O rganisers say damage onsite from Storm Ciarán and logistical issues have forced them to scrap the popular three-day music festival.

It was due to take place between 5 and 7 July 2024 with more than 30 bands and solo artists set to appear.

Organiser Simon Couldridge announced the news on social media, saying that it is "with much regret and disappointment that I have been forced to make the very difficult decision to cancel SarkFest 24".

He added anyone who already has ticket s will receive refunds but it may take several weeks to process.