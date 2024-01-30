Jersey's former Chief Minister urges her successor to keep key policies

Jersey's outgoing Chief Minister, Kristina Moore has written to her successor, Deputy Lyndon Farnham outlining her hopes for what his new government will achieve.

Deputy Moore urged her successor to continue to invest in the island's health service and to address recruitment issues in the sector.

She said education will 'require further investment' to deliver the community schools model that her government committed to.

Deputy Moore outlined her hopes that the new council of ministers would commit to offshore wind farms. She said this would be 'absolutely central' for the island's future energy security.

Reflecting on her time in government, Deputy Moore said one of her "proudest achievements" was raising the minimum wage from £9.23 to £11.64, to help ease the cost of living crisis.

The former Chief Minister finished her letter by wishing her successor's new administration 'every success'.