Breaking News
Jersey's new Council of Ministers appointed following historic no confidence vote in Chief Minister
Jersey's new Council of Ministers have now been formally elected by the States Assembly.
It means Deputy Lyndon Farnham has also been officially announced as the island's Chief Minister.
Politicians backed all of his nominations for the different portfolios, representing a major switch from the current council.
Just two ministers remain in post from Deputy Kristina Moore's administration.
Deputy Tom Binet, who brought the historic successful vote of no confidence in Deputy Moore, has been appointed Health and Social Services Minister.
Meanwhile, Deputy Sam Mézec, leader of Reform Jersey, is heading up Housing and Communities, while party colleague, Deputy Lyndsay Feltham, is now in charge of Social Security.
Deputy Elaine Millar is Jersey's new Treasury and Resources Minister.
Excluding Assistant Chief Ministers and any future announcements, the new top table is made up of eight men and four women, down from the previous 50-50 gender split.
Jersey's Council of Ministers in order of announcement:
Deputy Tom Binet, Health and Social Services
Deputy Mary Le Hegarat, Justice and Home Affairs
Constable Richard Vibert, Children and Education
Deputy Sam Mézec, Housing and Communities
Deputy Lyndsay Feltham, Social Security
Deputy Andy Jehan, Infrastructure
Deputy Steve Luce, Environment
Deputy Carolyn Labey, re-appointed for International Development
Deputy Kirsten Morel, re-appointed for Sustainable Economic Development
Deputy Elaine Millar, Treasury and Resources
Deputy Ian Gorst, External Relations
Deputy Lyndon Farnham, Chief Minister