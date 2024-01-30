Jersey's new Council of Ministers have now been formally elected by the States Assembly.

It means Deputy Lyndon Farnham has also been officially announced as the island's Chief Minister.

Politicians backed all of his nominations for the different portfolios, representing a major switch from the current council.

Just two ministers remain in post from Deputy Kristina Moore's administration.

Deputy Tom Binet, who brought the historic successful vote of no confidence in Deputy Moore, has been appointed Health and Social Services Minister.

Meanwhile, Deputy Sam Mézec, leader of Reform Jersey, is heading up Housing and Communities, while party colleague, Deputy Lyndsay Feltham, is now in charge of Social Security.

Deputy Elaine Millar is Jersey's new Treasury and Resources Minister.

Excluding Assistant Chief Ministers and any future announcements, the new top table is made up of eight men and four women, down from the previous 50-50 gender split.

Jersey's Council of Ministers in order of announcement: