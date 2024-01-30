Two men have been jailed for a total of 13 years after defrauding a Jersey company out of almost £3.4 million.

Roy Jeanne, 72, was sentenced to nine years in prison with his accomplice Michael Timms, 74, given a four-year custodial term.

The offences took place over 13 years and it has been described as the "most complex case of its kind to come before the courts of Jersey".

It took police and financial experts more than five years to investigate.

Jersey's Royal Court was told how Mr Jeanne, the former General Manager of insurance company Jersey Mutual, stole from his employer to fund a gambling addiction and to pay off a loan on his property in Spain.

The court heard how his position meant he had "complete authority over cheques and paying in books" and was able to divert funds into his own accounts.

It was, said the prosecution, a "gross breach of trust" and Mr Jeanne had treated the company as his "own personal credit facility".

Mr Jeanne's lawyer said his client felt profound remorse.

Almost £3.4 million was defrauded from Jersey Mutual Insurance Society. Credit: ITV News

The c o-accused, Mr Timms, had owned one of the leading creative and marketing companies in Jersey.

He made false invoices which helped to cover up Mr Jeanne's crimes.

The crimes were only revealed after Mr Jeanne had retired and his successor started to realise that money had gone missing.

In sentencing the two men, Commissioner Sir John Saunders said "this was an offence of the greatest gravity".

Referring to Mr Jeanne, he added: "It was difficult to contemplate a more serious break of trust."