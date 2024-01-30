Warning over Guernsey Snapchat group exposing children to 'harmful' content

Guernsey Police are warning parents about a Snapchat group on the island which they say contains 'harmful content' and is being viewed by children 'as young as seven'.

More than 50 local children are thought to be part of the group.

Police say that content shared on the group includes 'sexual images' and 'may also be encouraging children to share indecent images of themselves'.

Parents are being advised to speak to their children about the group to check that they are not part of it and are also reminded of the 13+ age limit on the app.

Guernsey Police's Digital Safety Officer is currently running an education programme in schools that includes warnings about harmful sexual behaviours.

Officer Laura Simpson said “Snapchat is not suitable for children at all. The age restriction of 13+ clearly isn’t deterring families from allowing their children into this environment, and that is putting children at serious risk of sexual exploitation.

She continued "although SnapChat has some parental controls, they are never going to be as effective as honest, open conversations with your families about what to do if you receive unwanted contact."

Police say the investigation into the group is ongoing.