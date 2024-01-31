Roads will be closed around Mount Bingham in Jersey from Wednesday 31 January.

The road closure will allow for essential resurfacing work to take place.

To ease rush hour congestion, traffic coming from Havre Des Pas will be diverted northbound along South Hill between 6am and 10am on weekdays.

This will allow drivers to reach Pier Road Car park.

South Hill will return to its usual southbound direction towards Havre des Pas after 10am.

Work is due to continue throughout the weekend with diversions remaining in place for traffic.