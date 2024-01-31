Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel reporter Alex Spiceley meets Blanca Palacin to hear about her husband's story and why she decided to set up a charity in his name

A Jersey woman is urging everyone to get themselves checked for underlying heart problems after her husband's sudden death.

Blanca Palacin's partner Neil Hussey died in 2015, aged 40, after his heart stopped while out on a bike ride.

Blanca says there were no signs of Neil having any heart condition and he lived an active lifestyle.

She explained: "Neil was a very fit person, he was a swimmer, a runner, a cyclist.

"He went out with his bike one day and his heart just stopped. No warnings, no second chance.

"Losing someone who is so important to you with no notice is dreadful for me as his wife, for his children. We don't want anybody to go through that."

Blanca decided to set up the Neil Hussey Heart Charity in her late husband's name to make sure others have the opportunity to get checked before it is too late.

The group is visiting local schools and clubs to give young people free tests.

They use portable devices which take a few seconds to monitor someone's heart and can give an early indication that something might be wrong.

Blanca added: "There are so many heart conditions that have no symptoms. There is an opportunity here to save lives."

The Neil Hussey Heart Charity are using portable devices which can check someone's heart health within a few seconds. Credit: ITV News

Heart disease remains one of the most common single causes of death across the Channel Islands, with one in three people in Jersey affected by a cardiovascular issue.

Jersey Consultant Cardiologist Andrew Mitchell said: "The incidents of most heart conditions are rising, the number of people we treat is going up 7-10% per year."