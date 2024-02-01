Rules around fishing Eastern Atlantic Bluefin tuna could be relaxed in Guernsey.

It comes after increased stocks of the species means that it is no longer considered to be endangered locally.

Under current laws the fishing of bluefin tuna is prohibited in Bailiwick waters.

In order to consider allowing recreational or commercial fishing, the Committee for Economic Development must first apply to become a member of the International Commission for the Conservation of Atlantic Tunas (ICCAT).

The committee has warned that “this will involve compliance and legal work involving officers of the Committee and DEFRA.”

But it added: “Should the Bailiwick be successful in gaining ICCAT membership, the Committee would then determine how best to manage any allocation of Bluefin Tuna secured.”

The UK is currently limited to a quota of just 65 tonnes of bluefin tuna for 2024.

The committee says this means that “it's likely only a very limited commercial [or] recreational catch and release fishery will be possible in the Bailiwick.”

But it added: “The Committee is taking necessary steps to examine options.”