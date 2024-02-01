Jersey Rugby Football Club (JRFC) has announced a new lead sponsor.

CoinShares will replace Santander who sponsored previous Championship side Jersey Reds for four years until the team ceased trading in October 2023.

The JRFC stadium will be renamed to CoinShares Park as part of a two-year deal.The company say they are dedicated to fostering the growth of rugby in Jersey and are paying for a Rugby Development Officer to promote the sport in schools.

Jean-Marie Mognetti, Chief Executive of CoinShares, said: "As a proud Jersey-headquartered company, we are deeply invested in the preservation and promotion of local cultural pillars.

"Supporting JRFC goes beyond mere sponsorship; it's about enriching local talent, bolstering community bonds, and contributing to the Island's vibrant sports culture."

Dan McAlister, Chairman of JRFC, added: "Their financial support at such an important time for local rugby must not be underestimated and all at the rugby club are very grateful."

St Peter Deputy Lucy Stephenson has also welcome the news: "Sponsors are vital to our local sports clubs and associations, and this partnership is an encouraging boost after a difficult few months for Jersey rugby and at a time when the rising cost of living continues to be felt by so many."