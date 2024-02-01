Mental health charities in Guernsey are trying to educate islanders on the importance of talking rather than bottling up their problems.

One in ten sudden deaths in Guernsey are the result of suicide, making the Bailiwick's rates among some of the highest in the British Isles.

Charities on the island are urging islanders to consider the 'small things' to boost their mental wellbeing as part of their 'Time to Talk Day' on Thursday February 1.

Guernsey Mind, Samaritans Guernsey, Men's Shed and Talking Benches are among the charities involved in the campaign.

They said: "It can be as simple as 'look at the view' or' 'have you noticed the primroses out', that's all it takes and it can be that act of kindness from a mental health point of view that makes the difference." They say that talking and listening like this has the "power to change lives " and that sometimes speaking to a stranger creates a "positive ripple effect". Jo Cotterill from Guernsey Mind said: "There are lots of people around who can actually help those struggling to strike up conversations."

Mary Carre, Guernsey Samaritans added: "We want people to ring us so much earlier, well before they get to a crisis."

As part of the campaign, men in particular are being encouraged to talk more openly about their feelings.

Ian McCathie from Guernsey Men's Shed said: "Men are very bad at talking about mental wellbeing.

They don't like talking about it, even though suicide rates among men are three times higher than women and they are more comfortable talking about it with other men."

If you need support about the issues raised there are local organisations who can help.