Jersey's Treasury Minister has been accused of breaching human rights law after she wrote a letter to the teachers in January following disputes over pay and working conditions.

It comes after a letter by Deputy Elaine Millar was addressed to teachers on Thursday 11 January stating that they will automatically be given the Government's latest pay offer and then banned from taking part in any industrial action relating to pay until 2027 unless they opt-out.

The National Education Union (NEU) and the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) have requested the letter be urgently withdrawn.Both of the unions have accused the letter of breaching human rights laws: "We do not accept the letter is lawful. We do not accept you are entitled to claim to have an agreement with individual members of the NEU and thereby purport to end the dispute with the NEU.

"We do not accept you can threaten to end the rights of our members to take industrial action while the dispute between the NEU and the States of Jersey continue.

"We consider that your approach is in breach of Article 11 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

"We further consider that your proposals would involve unlawful processing of our member's special category data that would deny their entitlement to confidentiality as regards their trade union membership'"

Play Brightcove video

Caryn Symoms, Senior Regional Officer of the NEU says: "The change in the political environment is positive.

"We have presented a new pay offer which we think is reasonable and we are hopeful that we will be able to get back round the table as soon as possible and further those negotiations."

In January, Deputy Rob Ward said the letter sent was a "nasty and cowardly approach" from the previous government.

In a social media post, he said: "A disgraceful approach to industrial relations. Straight out of the anti-Union playbook. Destroys principle of secret ballot. I call on the vice chair SEB (States Employment Board) to withdraw this letter immediately."

Teachers have been in dispute with the Government over pay and conditions since July 2023.