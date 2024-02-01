The new headquarters of Jersey's government could be named 'Bailiwick House' after gaining the most public support.

Islanders were asked to help decide a final name for the new building in an online survey.

An FOI request submitted by ITV News can reveal that out of a total 1345 responses, 442 voted for Bailiwick House.

Cyril Le Marquand House and Lé Bâtisse du Gouvèrnément were also popular choices, gaining 318 and 247 votes.

The Government has not announced when it will officially release its final choice of name.

Despite the popularity of the name 'Bailiwick House', the Government said: 'The online survey was just one aspect of engaging colleagues on the future name of the building.'