Play Brightcove video

Rory O'Regan met a mother who would like to see tougher laws around wearing helmets introduced in Jersey

A mother in Jersey is calling for tougher rules to make it compulsory for anyone aged 13 and under to wear a helmet whilst on skateboards, rollerblades and scooters after her son was killed while skateboarding.

This law already exists for cyclists in the island but Allison Marshall wants this to be extended.

Allison lost her son Brian over 15 years ago from a skateboarding incident where he was not wearing a helmet.

Allison says she would like to see change in Jersey: "I think there are three things we can do as a community, one is education and awareness, I don't talk about Brian but I think it is really important to do so. I think we need to have guidelines.

"We need to talk about safety first, when we go out and if we are riding anything with wheels we need to say no helmet no ride, I want people to be safe on the island and it's the easiest way to be safe wearing a helmet.

"We have to focus on safety and there are very easy and very inexpensive ways the community can do this.

"I really ask whether you're a child or not, please wear a helmet."

The Jersey Skateparks Association says they "support the safe use of skateparks and if this change in the law prevents even one brain injury, it will be worthwhile".

ITV News has approached Jersey's government for a comment.