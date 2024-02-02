An earless cat in Jersey is still waiting for his forever home.

Jasper is a white, short-haired, 13-year-old male feline who had his ears removed for medical reasons.

He is being cared for at the JSPCA animal shelter in St Helier.

Staff at the JSPCA say that despite Jasper's ongoing medical issues, he is a "very sweet boy with a heart of gold, who adores being made a fuss of".

They added: "Jasper's favourite thing to do is climb up and wrap himself round your shoulders and settle himself there."

The shelter is looking for an indoor-only home for Jasper with lots of space to call his own.

He can live with children over the age of 12 but would need to be the only pet in the house.

Anyone who is adopting Jasper can find out more information here.