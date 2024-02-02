The UK's Minister for Trade Policy is visiting Jersey today (2 February).

MP Greg Hands last visited the island in September 2021 for a two day tour.

He will meet Jersey's new Chief Minister, Deputy Lyndon Farnham to discuss how the island can benefit from trade agreements. It will be Deputy Farnham's first official engagement in his new role.

The Minister for Trade will also meet with local businesses to discuss how the UK can help to support them.

Deputy Farnham and MP Greg Hands are scheduled to visit a potato farm in St Ouen to understand the unique problems farmers face in the Crown Dependencies.

Mr Hands also completed his trade visit to Guernsey yesterday (1 February), speaking to local politicians about how the Bailiwick can support the UK Trade Deal and visited the island's Post Office.