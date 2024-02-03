Guernsey saw more than one million passengers come through the island's ports in 2023 - an increase of 8% when compared to the year before.

The airport saw 41,433 extra passengers which has been accredited to the launch of more direct flights to European destinations.

However, despite the growth in passenger numbers for 2023, the airport only reached 81% of pre-pandemic levels.

Those arriving to the island by sea increased by 16% with 35,354 more passenger movements than in 2022.

Guernsey Ports say the increase in those using sea transport is due to "growth on the Jersey and Poole routes and the restoration of more regular ferry services to France".

Ports managing director Colin Le Ray said: "This growth in our international connectivity looks set to continue this year with the establishment of a direct Paris link for the first time in 15 years, while those visiting the English capital will be able to fly into London City and London Stansted again from the end of March.

“Overall, in 2024, travellers from the Bailiwick will be better connected than they were in 2019, with direct flights to a wider range of destinations, and we hope that will stimulate further recovery while providing increasing choice for islanders.”