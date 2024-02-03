New Jersey Environment Minister 'more ambivalent' about wind farm proposal

Jersey's new Environment Minister says he "is a little bit more ambivalent" about proposals put forward by his predecessor for an offshore wind farm.

Deputy Steve Luce told ITV News: "My predecessor was very keen. I'm a little bit more ambivalent.

"There are a lot of big questions to answer, but we are doing the work, we are speaking to the people who know, and I'm hopeful that when we come to the States Assembly in a couple of months time, we will have a lot of questions answered and States Members will be able to make their mind up.

"This is the biggest project we will probably ever undertake, it's billions of pounds. I'm positive sustainable energy is the way we've got to go, just need to make sure this is the scheme for us."

Former Environment Minister, Deputy Jonathan Renouf, was pushing to build a wind farm off Jersey's south west coast. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Proposals for a 1,000MW wind farm off Jersey's south west coast were unveiled by Deputy Jonathan Renouf last year.

He said: "This is not a new idea, but we believe now is the time for Jersey to make its move and formally begin a process which could ultimately lead to the development of a wind farm in Jersey waters.

"The demand for clean energy is huge and offshore wind is now a mature, proven and price competitive form of electricity generation. It all adds up to a once in a generation opportunity for the Island."

However, the future of the project now lies in the hands of the new Environment Minister, who took over following the appointment of Deputy Lyndon Farnham as Chief Minister.