Fire crews in Alderney had to borrow a forklift truck to deal with a crash involving a battery-powered vehicle.

Alderney's emergency services were called to a crash involving two vehicles on Friday 2 February.

The drivers of both cars were assessed at the scene by teams from St John Ambulance but neither suffered serious injuries.

However, when fire crews discovered one of the cars contained a lithium ion battery it had to be moved to a separate safe area.

The brigade says these sorts of batteries have to be handled with care because of the "potential risk of ignition" if they become damaged.

It was the first time the on-island fire team had encountered a battery powered vehicle in a crash and had to use a borrowed forklift truck, from States of Alderney Recycling, to move it.

Once the debris and spilt fluids had been cleared from the roads the crews were back at the station by 8pm.

