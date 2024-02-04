Record number of Guernsey islanders take part in clothes swap event

Play Brightcove video

Michael Maitland-Jones reports:

The number of Guernsey islanders taking part in The Clean Earth Trust's most recent clothes swap has doubled in a year.

On Saturday (3 February) a total of 96 people brought 525 items of clothing to the event, and 417 pieces were taken away.

In comparison, 46 islanders attended the event last February bringing 272 items.

Organiser Emily Gabb says people were queuing out of the door at the KGV Community Centre ready to swap items.

She adds: "It's really growing, I mean week by week we're seeing the numbers go up. The amount of clothing we see come in is incredible and actually the amount of clothing which goes out nearly matches that."

The idea behind the clothes swap is simple. Each person arrives with 10 items, you then browse the rails and tables and leave with up to the same amount of different items.

Emily says that due to its growing popularity, the trust has already had to move the swap to a bigger location.

"We didn't expect it to get this popular. We're possibly outgrowing where we are now, but you know, we only have so many volunteers that help because we are run on a volunteer basis."

While helping islanders to save money the trust also hopes the scheme will cut down on garments ending up in the rubbish.

Islanders were queuing out of the doors of the KGV Community Centre ready to swap items. Credit: ITV News

One islander taking part told ITV News: "I think it's just fun. It's like going shopping but actually not spending money.

"The way that the cost of living is, it's just insane. I'd rather go out for a few nice meals than go and buy some expensive clothes."

Another said: "I can bring things here and then come away with some new things. I love it so much. It's such a good thing to do."

In addition to the clothes swap, a repair café also took place with more than 20 electrical, DIY and textile fixes completed.

The Clean Earth Trust's next venture is to introduce a clothes swap in schools dedicated to childrenswear.

The next swap for adult clothing takes place on 16 March at St Martins Community Centre.