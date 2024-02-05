Jersey man, Dean Lowe, who died alongside his son after being hit by a vehicle last August has been given a lifetime achievement award. Dean's mum collected the DIFERA award on his behalf at the ceremony held at the Jersey Arts Centre on Friday 2 February.

While receiving the award on stage, Kay Lowe said: "He [Dean] was a great supporter of inclusion and diversity.

"We are sorry that he is not here to accept it, but I have no doubt he will be honoured and thrilled. It is on occasions like this that our hearts are bursting with pride for our son, who would have given so much more. Thank you."

Around 250 invited attendees watched as 10 awards being handed out at the event hosted by, the equality charity Liberate.

It is the first time the event has been held for seven years and Liberate's CEO, Vic Tanner-Davy, says it is vital to recognise good practices in the community: "I think it's really important to celebrate the work that's been done across the island whether it's within government or within charities.

"It all comes together as bits of a jigsaw that make our society more accepting and inclusive and that's good for all of us."

Other award winners include: