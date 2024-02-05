Guernsey Fire & Rescue Service had to attend 518 unnecessary call outs due to false alarms in 2023.

These false alarms ranged from being carelessly set off, reacting to burnt toast, or being positioned incorrectly.

Out of over 500 false alarms, only three were triggered maliciously.

The majority of false alarms were triggered by apparatus issues, including poor maintenance, power surges, and smoke from contaminants such as midges, steam, and aerosols.

Another 74 were classified as good intent false alarms, which could be set off by overheated light fittings, heat haze, or reflected light.