Police appeal following an assault outside a Jersey newsagents

Police are appealing for information after a man was assaulted outside a Newsagents in Jersey on 30 January.

T he incident took place at around 4pm on Newgate Street, St Helier.

He was struck once to his chest and once to his face, but did not require medical treatment.

Police are looking to identify the perpetrator who was unknown to the victim.

He was wearing a light grey beanie hat, bright red waterproof jacket, dark blue jeans and white trainers.

The man may have also been holding a water bottle at the time of the assault.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the police or report the incident to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.