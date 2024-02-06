Find out more about how the Traineeship works and hear from some of the journalists who have been through the scheme

The prestigious ITV Academy News Traineeship 2024-2025 is now open for applications and ITV Channel is one of 12 regions across the British Isles looking for someone with commitment and enthusiasm to join our team.

The scheme provides opportunities for those looking to start their career in news and ITV is particularly interested in people who have committed themselves to a career in journalism.

This can be either through their writing, work experience or career to date, as well as those people with an interest in journalism who are looking for a career change.

Shortlisted candidates will be invited to take part in a one-day online assessment on either Tuesday 23, Wednesday 24 or Thursday 25 April.

The successful applicant for ITV Channel will start a nine-month Traineeship in Jersey on Monday 30 September.

We are keen to receive applications from those who are from Black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds, disabled people and those from lower socioeconomic groups as we recognise that individuals from these groups are currently underrepresented in our industry.

Individuals should be over the age of 18 by 30 September 2024.

Applications opened on Monday 5 February and close at 11:59pm on Sunday 25 February.

More information, including how to apply, can be found here.

Some graduates of the ITV News Traineeship in the Channel Islands reflect on their experience:

Lily Carter, ITV Channel Weather Presenter (2023 Trainee)

Lily Carter - ITV Channel TV Weather Presenter Credit: ITV Weather

"I've had so many experiences I never would have dreamed were possible. I joined a year and a half ago and I can't believe I'm now the full-time weather presenter for the Channel Islands! If it wasn't for the Traineeship and getting to try out weather presenting during our final week, I would never have known how much I enjoy this role or have had the confidence to go for the job. I would hugely recommend the scheme for anyone keen to get stuck in. It opens the door to so many new opportunities and you meet friends and mentors for life."

Megan Murphy, ITV Channel Early Presenter (2022 Trainee)

Megan Murphy, Early Presenter and ITV News Trainee 2022 Credit: ITV Channel

"Time has flown, it's been the most incredible experience. I've worked on some of the biggest stories from covering the Queen's death to Storm Ciarán , teachers' strikes and uproar in the States Chamber. This job has allowed me to experience roles and tasks that I could never think of doing anywhere else. As a Jersey girl myself, it has been incredible to learn in my home patch and represent my community on and off screen. Applying for the Traineeship was the best decision of my career and I urge anyone interested to apply."

Josh Wilde, ITV Channel Digital Editor (2021 Trainee)

Josh Wilde, Digital Editor and ITV News Trainee 2021 Credit: ITV Channel

"I joined ITV News in the middle of the pandemic and it was a privilege to be at the sharp end of one of the defining stories in our lifetime. On my first day in the office, I was trusted to go out and gather interviews for the programme. The Traineeship gives you the vital building blocks for a career at ITV. I've had opportunities to work and report on major stories for TV and online, and senior staff have supported me to work on longer-form investigations. It's a no-brainer to apply, you never know what doors it might open."