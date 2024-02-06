Play Brightcove video

Alexandra Spicely speaks to Jersey cancer patient Lorna Pirozzolo who hopes this diagnosis will help raise awareness.

Charities in the Channel Islands are praising King Charles for publicly announcing his cancer diagnosis.

A statement from Buckingham Palace revealed on Monday 5 February that His Majesty has been diagnosed with cancer and will be stepping back from public-facing duties. A Jersey cancer patient and founder of Cancer.JE Lorna Pirozzolo says the decision to go public will raise awareness that anyone can be affected, and hopes it will encourage more people to get potentially life-saving check-ups.

Play Brightcove video

Lorna Pirozzolo says: "I think as the first person with his profile to really speak out about what's going on in his life in such a personal way is really important.

"The Palace hasn't tended to do that before, so I think it is really important and I hope it encourages other men to take it more seriously and they should go see their doctor if they have any symptoms"

She added His Majesty's diagnosis shows that cancer can affect anyone, "it's not just about people who are living in poverty or people who have a bad diet or are overweight or smoke, it really is anybody and I think that is a really important message to come out of this."

"For men in general it is probably going to do what Kylie and Jade Goodie did for women's cancers."

If you or someone you know has been affected by issues covered in our stories​, click the links advice and support​.