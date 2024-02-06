Play Brightcove video

Keilan Webster talks through the nominations for the Coach of the Year award

Four coaches have been shortlisted for the 2023 Betway Channel Islands Sports Awards, Coach of the Year.

From Jersey, rugby coach Myles Landick and football coach Elliot Powell have been nominated.

While swimming coach Sara Parfit and football coach Jordan Kelly have been shortlisted from Guernsey.

At last year's awards Jersey Cricket's head coach, Neil MacRae, was named Coach of the Year.

His team had an incredible season beating Uganda, Hong Kong and Kenya to win the ICC Challenge League B.

This year's winner will be revealed on Thursday 8 February, with two live programmes broadcast from Beau Sejour, Guernsey available to watch across the Channel Islands on ITV1.