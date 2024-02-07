Jersey Zoo's 'Biggie the tortoise' recovering well after major operation

Play Brightcove video

Tim Backshall visited Biggie to see how he is recovering

The heaviest animal at Jersey Zoo has undergone a challenging operation to remove a growth on his tail.

Biggy is an 81 year old Aldabra Giant tortoise weighing a staggering 191kg.

Due to his size, a special hoist had to be created to lift him up off the ground so that they could operate underneath him.

Violaine Colon, Senior Veterinary Officer, told ITV News that operating was uncomfortable at times, as she had to adopt a "yoga position" to reach the tumour.

Despite the challenges in surgery, the zoo say he's recovering well.

Violaine Colon said: "He has been doing very well, he's very much happier since the surgery.

"He is interacting more with the tortoises and is definitely more comfortable with his tail."

Biggie may be on the mend, but vets discovered he had a rare condition.

His benign tumour was a fibropapilloma, which is usually found in sea turtles, making it the first reported case in Aldabra tortoises.