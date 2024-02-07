Jersey teachers in the National Education Union (NEU) have received a pay offer from the States Employment Board (SEB).

In an email sent by the NEU to Jersey teachers, and obtained by ITV News, the latest offer consists of a one-off payment of £1500 and an 8% increase pay increase for 2024.

Pay would also rise in line with inflation in 2025 and 2026.

In January 2024, teachers received a letter from the government which stated they would automatically be given the latest pay offer and then banned from taking part in any industrial action relating to pay until 2027 unless they opted out.

The NEU accused this letter from Deputy Elaine Millar of breaching human rights law, saying: "This letter represents a direct attack on members' rights to belong to a trade union".

In the NEU's email, they say the government's January letter has now been revoked.

The NEU and SEB are due to meet again on Wednesday 21 February.