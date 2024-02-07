Guernsey Electricity have warned road users that the main road to the airport will be closed for four weeks.

The works between Le Chêne traffic lights and Le Bourg at the end of Rue des Auberts will begin on Monday 12 February, creating a three-mile diversion.

Work is expected to be completed by Friday 8 March.

Steve Langlois, head of passenger operations for Guernsey Ports said: “Guernsey Ports is encouraging people to allow extra time for their journey to the airport during the main road closure over the coming weeks."

He added: “If you are travelling to the airport from the direction of St Martin’s, the diversion will take you around the back of the airfield to approach the airport from St Pierre du Bois.”

The works will involve a 300m trench being dug between Rue des Auberts and La Soucique junctions to replace end-of-life cable infrastructure connecting two substations.

Mike Lloyd, Head of Distribution at Guernsey Electricity, said: “We fully appreciate that road closures can be inconvenient for residents, businesses and road users alike and wish to apologise in advance for the lengthy delay.”

He added: “Our responsibility is not only to maintain the electricity network across the Island, but to invest in and future proof the area to avoid major roadworks in the future."