£35,000 spent sending Jersey politicians on foreign trips in 2023

More than £35,000 was spent funding the hotel and travel expenses of Jersey politicians attending Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) events abroad in 2023.

Exclusive figures reveal there were six CPA trips undertaken from 1 January 2023, costing a total of £35,019.76.

The trips included the 52nd British Islands and Mediterranean Regional Conference in London, an "advanced professional development and skills-building residency programme" in Canada and a workshop entitled "Strengthening Parliament Action to Address Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking in Supply Chains" in Kenya.

The most expensive trip of all was to the 66th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Ghana, which cost £11,989. The conference was attended by three politicians and the Greffier of the States.

Included in the £35,000 costs was also a "bespoke programme of events in Westminster created by the CPA UK" for 11 Jersey politicians, mostly backbenchers, from 16 to 19 May.

This trip comprised of a visit to a constituency office in London, a session led by the Deputy Speaker of the House of Commons and a chance to meet the General Secretary of the CPA and attend Prime Minister's Questions.

The States Greffe added: "This was not a CPA conference but was arranged with CPA UK" and cost a total of £8,257.

ITV News has learnt further trips for 2024 include a conference on the small island of Saint Helena, in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, plus other events organised by the Crown Dependencies Network between Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man.