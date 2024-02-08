The Betway Channel Islands Sports Awards is one of the biggest nights in the Bailiwicks' sporting calendar as it brings together local athletes, coaches and volunteers.

It is an opportunity to celebrate individual and group achievements, as well as all the people who are involved in making sport across the Channel Islands possible.

2023 will stick in the memory of many as Guernsey hosted one of the world's largest multi-sport events, the NatWest International Island Games, two years later than planned due to the Covid pandemic.

There was also a Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad and Tobago, plus European, British and inter-island competitions.

Below are all the details you need to know ahead of the prestigious awards night on Thursday 8 February 2024.

How do I watch?

There will be two special half-hour live programmes shown on ITV1 across the Channel Islands on Thursday 8 February. The first starts at 8:30pm with the second at 10:45pm. Both will be uploaded to ITV Channel's regional rail on ITVX shortly after they are broadcast.

This year's event is being held at Beau Sejour in Guernsey after the last ceremony took place in Jersey.

Some of the honours that will be given out at this year's ceremony, plus the Judges' Award.

What awards are up for grabs?

Sure Rising Star : This recognises a young athlete who has the ability and attitude to make it to the top in their chosen sport.

Judges Award for Achievement: Given to a person, or team, in recognition of special achievements within sport.

Grant Thornton Team of the Year : Any team of two or more people that is excelling in their sport, often at a national or international standard but sometimes at a local level.

Michael Lucas Sporting Hero: Usually a local unsung hero who is dedicated to their sport.

Coach of the Year : This accolade celebrates the high achievement of a local sports coach.

Betway Sports Personality of the Year: The main award of the evening, given to a sportsperson for exceptional individual success.

Can I vote?

Members of the public can vote for the main award, the Betway Sports Personality of the Year. Full details on this year's four shortlisted nominees and how to have your say, plus terms and conditions, can be found here.

The vote closes during the live broadcast on Thursday 8 February.

The winners of the other awards are chosen by a panel of judges from across the Channel Islands.

Former Welsh rugby player Richard Parks is the event's guest speaker. Credit: PA

Is there anything else I need to know?

Richard Parks is the special guest speaker at this year's sports awards. He is a former Welsh rugby union player and an award-winning author, filmmaker and adventurer.

Richard has skied further in Antarctica than anyone else, more than 4,000 kilometres, and uses his expeditions to highlight the importance of environmental issues.

How can I get involved?

We want to hear from you! ITV Channel will be covering the event online and across social media with behind-the-scenes videos, articles and interviews. Use the hashtag #CISportsAwards to join the conversation.